    USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Col. Andy Nuce presents David Parry Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) town hall and awards presentation ceremony at the Fort Detrick auditorium, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 22, 2022. Nuce is the commander and Parry is a Supply Systems Analyst with the Force Sustainment Directorate, both with USAMMDA. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

