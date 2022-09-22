USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

Awards and certificates sit on display before the start of a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) town hall and awards presentation ceremony at the Fort Detrick auditorium, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 22, 2022. During the town hall, USAMMDA leadership spoke about unit priorities and developments, thanked team members for continued mission focus, and presented awards to several current and former members of USAMMDA. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

