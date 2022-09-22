USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

Col. Andy Nuce awards Lt. Col. Stuart Hobbs the Meritorious Service Medal during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) town hall and awards presentation ceremony at the Fort Detrick auditorium, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 22, 2022. Nuce is the Commander of USAMMDA and Hobbs is the former Deputy Product Manager with the Warfighter Brain Health Product Management Office for USAMMDA. Hobbs received the award for “exceptionally meritorious service” while assigned to USAMMDA. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

