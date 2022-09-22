Col. Andy Nuce presents Dr. Quentin Scott a 15 year Service Award certificate during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) town hall and awards presentation ceremony at the Fort Detrick auditorium, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 22, 2022. Nuce is the commander and Scott is the Branch Chief for the Office of Quality Management, both with USAMMDA. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

This work, USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation [Image 14 of 14], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.