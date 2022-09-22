USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

Col. Andy Nuce presents Gregory Pugh a 20 year Service Award certificate during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) town hall and awards presentation ceremony at the Fort Detrick auditorium, Fort Detrick, Md., Sept. 22, 2022. Nuce is the commander and Pugh is a Logistics Management Specialist with the Warfighter Deployed Medical Systems Project Management Office, both with USAMMDA. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements and interdisciplinary and integrated-product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

