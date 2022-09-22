220922-N-LI114-1062 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 22, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, descends for a landing on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 22. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7431056
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-LI114-1062
|Resolution:
|7203x4807
|Size:
|856.16 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS
