    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220922-N-LI114-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 22, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class William Donovan, from Maple Valley, Washington, assigned to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, signals that an F/A-18F Super Hornet is ready for launch on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 22. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 18:05
    Photo ID: 7431046
    VIRIN: 220922-N-LI114-1005
    Resolution: 4232x6070
    Size: 879.77 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    CVN 76
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CONAC

