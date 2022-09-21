220921-N-UF592-1058 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21, 2022) A member of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, begins to descend from an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a helicopter rope suspension technique (HRST) exercise on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7431053
|VIRIN:
|220921-N-UF592-1058
|Resolution:
|5015x3347
|Size:
|917.45 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT