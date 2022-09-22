Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties [Image 9 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220922-N-JO823-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 22, 2022) Chief Personnel Specialist Jenny Andaya, from San Leandro, California, processes a Sailor’s travel claim in the personnel office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 18:06
    Photo ID: 7431051
    VIRIN: 220922-N-JO823-1040
    Resolution: 3933x3234
    Size: 849.63 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties [Image 14 of 14], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Admin
    Personnel
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT