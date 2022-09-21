Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise [Image 10 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220921-N-UF592-1069 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21, 2022) Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, conduct a helicopter rope suspension technique (HRST) exercise with an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 18:06
    Photo ID: 7431052
    VIRIN: 220921-N-UF592-1069
    Resolution: 5713x3835
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a helicopter rope suspension technique exercise
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Personnel department performs daily duties
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    helicopter rope suspension technique

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT