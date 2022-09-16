Capt. Willie Carmichael, commanding officer, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757), talks to members from the Indian Coast Guard after the cutter arrived in Chennai, India, on Sept. 16, 2022. The Midgett is currently operating under the command of the Navy's 7th Fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7430266 VIRIN: 220916-G-SG988-0139 Resolution: 5346x3557 Size: 2.03 MB Location: IN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.