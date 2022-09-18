Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India

Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) arrives to the port of Chennai, India, Sept. 16, 2022. The Midgett and crew are conducting several international port calls in the Inso-Pacific during a Western Pacific Patrol 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
