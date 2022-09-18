Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) arrives to the port of Chennai, India, Sept. 16, 2022. The Midgett and crew are conducting several international port calls in the Inso-Pacific during a Western Pacific Patrol 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7430268 VIRIN: 220916-G-RS249-001 Resolution: 6808x4552 Size: 2.11 MB Location: IN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.