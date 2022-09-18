Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 6 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India

    INDIA

    09.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) arrives to the port of Chennai, India, Sept. 16, 2022. The Midgett and crew are conducting several international port calls in the Inso-Pacific during a Western Pacific Patrol 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    WESTPAC
    Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific

