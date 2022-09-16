Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India

    INDIA

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Capt. Willie Carmichael, commanding officer, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757), is flanked by members of the Indian Coast Guard after the cutter arrived in Chennai, India, on Sept. 16, 2022. This is the first visit to India for the Midgett, one of the newest vessels in the Coast Guard's fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:46
    Photo ID: 7430265
    VIRIN: 220916-G-SG988-0129
    Resolution: 5423x3608
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: IN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India
    WESTPAC
    Arrival
    Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific
    India Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT