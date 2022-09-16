Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India

Capt. Willie Carmichael, commanding officer, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757), shakes hands with Adm. Anupam Rai, commodore of the local Indian Coast Guard, after the cutter arrived in Chennai, India, on Sept. 16, 2022. This is the first visit to India for the Midgett, one of the newest vessels in the Coast Guard's fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 13:46
|Photo ID:
|7430264
|VIRIN:
|220916-G-SG988-0124
|Resolution:
|4321x2875
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|IN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
