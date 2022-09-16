Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 2 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India

    INDIA

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) watch as the cutter pulled into Chennai, India, on Sept. 16, 2022. The crew of the Midgett is on a several-month deployment to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:46
    Photo ID: 7430263
    VIRIN: 220916-G-SG988-0111
    Resolution: 4981x3314
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: IN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India
    WESTPAC
    Arrival
    Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific
    India Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT