Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) watch as the cutter pulled into Chennai, India, on Sept. 16, 2022. The crew of the Midgett is on a several-month deployment to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 13:46
|Photo ID:
|7430263
|VIRIN:
|220916-G-SG988-0111
|Resolution:
|4981x3314
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|IN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
