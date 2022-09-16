Local school children wave flags as U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) arrives in Chennai, India, on Sept. 16, 2022. The crew of the Midgett is on a several-month deployment to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo Courtesy of United States Consulate - Chennai)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7430262 VIRIN: 220916-G-SG988-0107 Resolution: 871x581 Size: 351.13 KB Location: IN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Chennai, India [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.