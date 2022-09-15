Project Arc helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties

2nd Lt. Jacob Geil, Project Arc test engineer, uses a power drill to test the capabilities of an ADU-468 as a part of the Project Arc program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2022. While here, Geil worked with the 2nd Maintenance Squadron and Military Personnel Flight by designing tools that make Airmen’s duties easier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

