    Project Arc helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties [Image 5 of 5]

    Project Arc helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman William Oskay, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, uses a power drill to test the capabilities of an ADU-468 as a part of the Project Arc program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2022. Project Arc is a program that consists of scientists and engineers from across the Air Force working with units to tackle problems and challenges using their knowledge to design new tools, widgets or rework a workflow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

