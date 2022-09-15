Senior Airman William Oskay, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, uses a power drill to test the capabilities of an ADU-468 as a part of the Project Arc program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2022. Project Arc is a program that consists of scientists and engineers from across the Air Force working with units to tackle problems and challenges using their knowledge to design new tools, widgets or rework a workflow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7429757
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-OS776-0037
|Resolution:
|4643x3497
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Arc helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT