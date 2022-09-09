Project Arc program helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties

Capt. Rachel L. Wolfgang, Project Arc nuclear physicist, and 2nd Lt. Jacob Geil, Project Arc test engineer, joined Barksdale’s Military Personnel Flight for a problem solving meeting as a part of the Project Arc program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 9, 2022. Project Arc is a program that consists of scientists and engineers from across the Air Force working with units to tackle problems and challenges using their knowledge to design new tools, widgets or rework a workflow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan E. Ramos)
