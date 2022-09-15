Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Arc helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties [Image 3 of 5]

    Project Arc helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Jacob Geil, Project Arc test engineer, takes a measurement on the ram airscoop fan assembly as a part of the Project Arc program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2022. While here, Geil worked with the 2nd Maintenance Squadron and Military Personnel Flight by designing tools that make Airmen’s duties easier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Arc helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    Project Arc

