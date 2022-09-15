2nd Lt. Jacob Geil, Project Arc test engineer, takes a measurement on the ram airscoop fan assembly as a part of the Project Arc program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2022. While here, Geil worked with the 2nd Maintenance Squadron and Military Personnel Flight by designing tools that make Airmen’s duties easier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7429755
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-OS776-0011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|985.1 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Arc helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT