Project Arc team members and Barksdale’s Military Personnel Flight conduct a problem solving meeting as a part of the Project Arc program at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 9, 2022. Project Arc is a program that consists of scientists and engineers from across the Air Force working with units to tackle problems and challenges using their knowledge to design new tools, widgets or rework a workflow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan E. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:20 Photo ID: 7429753 VIRIN: 220909-F-RZ678-1058 Resolution: 5526x3677 Size: 2.33 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project Arc program helps innovate Barksdale’s Airmen duties [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.