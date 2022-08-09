A German range safety watches as a U.S. Soldier fires with the German Heckler and Koch P8 pistol to compete for the Schuetzenschnur, the German marksmanship badge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2022. Members of the support element to the German National Military Representation at SHAPE provided the opportunity to compete for the coveted medal. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:56 Photo ID: 7425191 VIRIN: 220908-A-BD610-1104 Resolution: 7418x4945 Size: 10.38 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.