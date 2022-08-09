A German range safety points at the target of a Canadian ally as he competes for the Schuetzenschnur, the German marksmanship badge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2022. Members of the support element to the German National Military Representation at SHAPE provided the opportunity to compete for the coveted medal. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie) (This image has been altered for privacy purposes by blurring out nametags.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:55 Photo ID: 7425176 VIRIN: 220908-A-BD610-1075 Resolution: 7369x4913 Size: 8.52 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.