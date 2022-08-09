View of the targets as U.S. and Canadian allies compete for the Schuetzenschnur, the German marksmanship badge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2022. Members of the support element to the German National Military Representation at SHAPE provided the opportunity to compete for the coveted medal. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:55 Photo ID: 7425178 VIRIN: 220908-A-BD610-1090 Resolution: 5072x7608 Size: 8.09 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.