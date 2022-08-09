Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification [Image 18 of 21]

    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A German range safety watches as a U.S. Soldier with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion fires with the German Heckler and Koch P8 pistol to compete for the Schuetzenschnur, the German marksmanship badge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2022. Members of the support element to the German National Military Representation at SHAPE provided the opportunity to compete for the coveted medal. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:56
    Photo ID: 7425188
    VIRIN: 220908-A-BD610-1097
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.36 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification
    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    German Forces
    Heckler & Koch P8
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT