    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification [Image 12 of 21]

    Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A German range safety oversees U.S. Army Spc. Koryelle Means, with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, as she fires with the German Heckler and Koch P8 pistol and competes for the Schuetzenschnur, the German marksmanship badge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2022. Members of the support element to the German National Military Representation at SHAPE provided the opportunity to compete for the coveted medal. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7425173
    VIRIN: 220908-A-BD610-1063
    Resolution: 7509x5006
    Size: 13.65 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification [Image 21 of 21], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    German Forces
    Heckler & Koch P8
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

