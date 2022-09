Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification

A German range safety oversees U.S. Army Spc. Koryelle Means, with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, as she fires with the German Heckler and Koch P8 pistol and competes for the Schuetzenschnur, the German marksmanship badge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2022. Members of the support element to the German National Military Representation at SHAPE provided the opportunity to compete for the coveted medal. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

