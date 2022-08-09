Schuetzenschnur German Marksmanship Badge Qualification

View of spent bullet casings as U.S. and Canadian allies compete for the Schuetzenschnur, the German marksmanship badge, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2022. Members of the support element to the German National Military Representation at SHAPE provided the opportunity to compete for the coveted medal. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7425179
|VIRIN:
|220908-A-BD610-1091
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|11.15 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
