Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Rappelling

A Soldier from the New Zealand Army practices tying knots during single rope bridge instruction at Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 18, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

