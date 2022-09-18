Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Rappelling

Soldiers with Republic of Fiji Military Force harness up in preparation for the rappel instruction from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, during Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 18, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel provides tough, realistic training, strengthening RFMF and U.S. Army capacity as regional leaders, increasing security cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

