U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Miller, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shows a Soldier with the Republic of Fiji Military Force how to tie in during rappel instruction in the highlands during Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 18, 2022. Bilateral military-to-military training with the RFMF builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face crises and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 01:24
|Photo ID:
|7423039
|VIRIN:
|220918-A-EZ357-043
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Rappelling [Image 8 of 8], by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Cartwheel 2022 - Belay Away
