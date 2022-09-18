Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Rappelling

U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Johnson, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, demonstrates how to cross a single rope bridge with the hand-over-hand method during Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 18, 2022. Bilateral military-to-military training with the RFMF builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face crises and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

