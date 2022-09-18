U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachery Phillips, a squad leader with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, tightens the rope during a demonstration of how to place a single rope bridge at Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 18, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel provides tough, realistic training, strengthening RFMF and U.S. Army capacity as regional leaders, increasing security cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 01:25
|Photo ID:
|7423048
|VIRIN:
|220918-A-EZ357-264
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|850.75 KB
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Rappelling [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Cartwheel 2022 - Belay Away
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT