Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Rappelling

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachery Phillips, a squad leader with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, tightens the rope during a demonstration of how to place a single rope bridge at Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 18, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel provides tough, realistic training, strengthening RFMF and U.S. Army capacity as regional leaders, increasing security cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

