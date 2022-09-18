Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Rappelling

U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Morriss, a squad leader, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, hooks in a Soldier from the New Zealand Army during rappel instruction at Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 18, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
