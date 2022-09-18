USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machinery repairs

220918-N-JO823-1069 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 18, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Austin Gilbert, from Buda, Texas, welds metal tabs to new soap dispensers in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

