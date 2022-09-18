Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machinery repairs [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machinery repairs

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220918-N-JO823-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 18, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Nathaniel Ramirez, from Dallas, fabricates sheet metal on the universal punch machine in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machinery repairs [Image 7 of 7], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Hull Technician
    Welding
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Metal shop

