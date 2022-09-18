220918-N-JO823-1056 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 18, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Nathaniel Ramirez, from Dallas, measures cut sheet metal to be welded in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7422596
|VIRIN:
|220918-N-JO823-1056
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|876.96 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machinery repairs [Image 7 of 7], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
