220918-N-JO823-1050 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 18, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Nathaniel Ramirez, from Dallas, bends sheet metal using a finger brake machine in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7422598
|VIRIN:
|220918-N-JO823-1050
|Resolution:
|4497x3108
|Size:
|972.97 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machinery repairs [Image 7 of 7], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
