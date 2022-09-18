USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machinery repairs

220918-N-JO823-1050 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 18, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Nathaniel Ramirez, from Dallas, bends sheet metal using a finger brake machine in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

