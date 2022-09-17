220917-N-JO823-1054 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, conducts a fast rope training exercise in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 08:46 Photo ID: 7422600 VIRIN: 220617-N-JO823-1054 Resolution: 4282x3000 Size: 1.53 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) EODMU 5 Conducts Fast Rope Training [Image 7 of 7], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.