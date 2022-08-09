The 16th Air Force command team visited with the 688th Cyberspace Wing for the first unit immersion on their battlefield circulation tour, Sept. 8, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, 16th Air Force Commander and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt., 16th Air Force Command Chief opened with breakfast with Airmen, received a 688th Cyberspace Wing mission brief, visited all local Squadrons and held a Wing-wide town hall question and answer center at the culmination of their visit.



The command team highlighted the 688th Cyberspace Wing as one of the most important missions in the Air Force, responsible for directly enabling every Airman across the Air Force to connect to a secure network and carry out their duty.



The 688th Cyberspace Wing is America's First Cyberspace Wing with a mission to securely connect the Air Force to fly, fight and win.

The 688th Cyberspace Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is aligned under Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), Air Combat Command. The wing is the Air Force's premier cyberspace warfighting organization dedicated to delivering actionable intelligence and tactics, techniques, and procedures, deployable warfighter communications, engineering and installation capabilities, defensive cyber operations, and network security operations across the Air Force Information Network enterprise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 14:12 Photo ID: 7422163 VIRIN: 220908-F-DH023-185 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.24 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sixteenth Air Force command team visits the 688th Cyberspace Wing [Image 13 of 13], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.