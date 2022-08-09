U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt., 16th Air Force Command Chief coins

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francisco Beltran for his distinct contributions tot he mission on the Operations Floor of the 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron Air Force Mission Assurance Center, Sept. 8, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 14:11 Photo ID: 7422157 VIRIN: 220908-F-DH023-837 Resolution: 5337x3461 Size: 6.88 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sixteenth Air Force command team visits the 688th Cyberspace Wing [Image 13 of 13], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.