    Sixteenth Air Force command team visits the 688th Cyberspace Wing [Image 10 of 13]

    Sixteenth Air Force command team visits the 688th Cyberspace Wing

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    16th Air Force Command team receive a brief from 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron Airmen on the Air Force Mission Assurance Center operations floor Sept. 8, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.

    U.S Air Force Maj. Temesha Chrisitiensen, 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron director of operations, and Air Force Mission Assurance Center chief opened the brief about the AMAC mission with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, Sept. 8, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.

    Wingmen at the AMAC have exposures to every mission across the Air Force and coordinate Air Force-wide on enterprise operations.

    690th Cyberspace Control Squadron Cyber Operations Control Cell Crew Commander U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Chris Sholz, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Alexander Parker, non-commissioned officer-in-charge Network Operation Control Cell and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francisco Beltran, Security Operations Control Cell analyst, also provided a mission brief to the 16th Air Force Command team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 14:12
    Photo ID: 7422162
    VIRIN: 220908-F-DH023-143
    Resolution: 5398x3589
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sixteenth Air Force command team visits the 688th Cyberspace Wing [Image 13 of 13], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cyber
    stem
    air force
    688th cyberspace wing
    688 cw
    sixteenth air force

