U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Veronica Williams, 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron commander welcomes the 16th Air Force command team, Sept. 8, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 14:11
|Photo ID:
|7422153
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-DH023-581
|Resolution:
|4115x3631
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sixteenth Air Force command team visits the 688th Cyberspace Wing [Image 13 of 13], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT