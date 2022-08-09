Sixteenth Air Force command team visits the 688th Cyberspace Wing

16th Air Force Command team receive a brief from 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron Airmen on the Air Force Mission Assurance Center operations floor Sept. 8, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 14:11
|Photo ID:
|7422152
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-DH023-451
|Resolution:
|4545x4000
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
