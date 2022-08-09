Sixteenth Air Force command team visits the 688th Cyberspace Wing

16th Air Force Command team receive a brief from 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron Airmen on the Air Force Mission Assurance Center operations floor Sept. 8, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.



U.S Air Force Maj. Temesha Chrisitiensen, 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron director of operations, and Air Force Mission Assurance Center chief opened the brief about the AMAC mission with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, Sept. 8, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.



Wingmen at the AMAC have exposures to every mission across the Air Force and coordinate Air Force-wide on enterprise operations.



690th Cyberspace Control Squadron Cyber Operations Control Cell Crew Commander U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Chris Sholz, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Alexander Parker, non-commissioned officer-in-charge Network Operation Control Cell and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francisco Beltran, Security Operations Control Cell analyst, also provided a mission brief to the 16th Air Force Command team.

