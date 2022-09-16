CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Maj. Brian R. Harvey, the chaplain for the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, discusses his experience attempting suicide as a young noncommissioned officer during a suicide prevention and awareness seminar at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 16, 2022. Harvey now wears a bracelet with the name of a fallen Soldier as a layer of protection to remind him to carry on the torch for those who have given their lives in the service of their country rather than succumbing to suicide. Soldiers across the brigade will now receive a similar bracelet memorializing a fallen comrade with the hopes they too will remember to honor their sacrifice by continuing to live. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 07:25 Photo ID: 7421969 VIRIN: 220916-Z-HG995-1136 Resolution: 3914x2796 Size: 1022.67 KB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.