    Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar [Image 5 of 5]

    Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Maj. Brian R. Harvey, the chaplain for the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, discusses his experience attempting suicide as a young noncommissioned officer during a suicide prevention and awareness seminar at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 16, 2022. Harvey now wears a bracelet with the name of a fallen Soldier as a layer of protection to remind him to carry on the torch for those who have given their lives in the service of their country rather than succumbing to suicide. Soldiers across the brigade will now receive a similar bracelet memorializing a fallen comrade with the hopes they too will remember to honor their sacrifice by continuing to live. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 07:25
    Photo ID: 7421969
    VIRIN: 220916-Z-HG995-1136
    Resolution: 3914x2796
    Size: 1022.67 KB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    SuicidePrevention
    USArmyEURAF

