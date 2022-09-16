Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Capt. Rolando A. Sierra, the commander of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York National Guard, shows his memorial bracelet after a suicide prevention and awareness seminar at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 16, 2022. Soldiers from across the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, are receiving the bracelets in an effort to provide an extra layer of protection against suicide, with the intent being for Soldiers to carry the torch for those who gave their lives in service to the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

