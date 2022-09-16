Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar

    Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Col. Christopher J. Samulski, the commander of the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, and Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East, discusses his priorities and thoughts on suicide prevention in the military during a suicide prevention and awareness seminar at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 16, 2022. The brigade will hand out memorial bracelets with the names of fallen comrades to service members across the organization as an added level of protection against suicide. The intent of the bracelets is for Soldiers to remember those who have given their lives in the service of their country, carry on the torch, and honor them by choosing to live through their memory and name when they may feel suicidal. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    SuicidePrevention
    USArmyEURAF

