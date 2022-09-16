Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth D. Eisenhart, the Civil-Military Cooperation noncommissioned officer in charge for Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East, discusses the “Out of the Darkness” suicide prevention and memorial board during a leadership seminar at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 16, 2022. The board will be situated at the Camp Bondsteel dining facility throughout Suicide Prevention Month and will allow service members to place the names of suicide victims on the board to memorialize them while reflecting on the impact of suicide throughout the military and veteran community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

