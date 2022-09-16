Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Capt. SarahLouise Perez, the behavioral health chief for the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 62nd Medical Brigade, and Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East, discusses suicide prevention and awareness during a leadership seminar at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 16, 2022. Leaders from across the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, gathered together to discuss suicide within the Army and ways to mitigate suicides in the military and veteran community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

