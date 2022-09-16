Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar [Image 2 of 5]

    Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Capt. SarahLouise Perez, the behavioral health chief for the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 62nd Medical Brigade, and Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East, discusses suicide prevention and awareness during a leadership seminar at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 16, 2022. Leaders from across the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, gathered together to discuss suicide within the Army and ways to mitigate suicides in the military and veteran community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carrying the Torch: 116th IBCT leaders discuss suicide prevention and awareness during seminar

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    SuicidePrevention
    USArmyEURAF

