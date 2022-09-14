An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 36th Fighter Squadron departs for a night sortie during a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Night sorties ensure pilots can perform basic night flying, properly utilize their night vision goggles, execute tactical maneuvers and conduct nighttime air-to-ground and air-to-air combat techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:45 Photo ID: 7419572 VIRIN: 220914-F-WE075-1008 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.94 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th and 25th FS perform night ops [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.